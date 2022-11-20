Office Leader

RSM US LLP

Leslie Stackpole, CPA, is a partner at RSM US LLP, the nation’s fifth-largest accounting and consulting firm, and serves middle-market clients in a variety of industries, including technology, health care, manufacturing and distribution, and real estate and construction. She is a first-choice advisor who serves her clients by listening and bringing them the right resources to solve their business and tax needs. Stackpole drives growth and culture in the L.A. office and understands the importance of offering a diverse workforce to serve clients at the highest level.

