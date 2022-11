Lisa Tara Elkan

Owner & Founder

Lisa PR

Lisa Elkan has over 15 years’ experience in marketing and public relations for professionals and small businesses, with a niche in legal marketing. Her specialties include marketing, PR, advertising, social media marketing, business development and brand management. After graduating from UCLA, Elkan worked in marketing for Guthy-Renker and as the marketing/PR manager for two L.A.-based law firms. In 2012, she decided to take a chance and start her own PR firm, Lisa PR. She just celebrated her company’s 10-year anniversary and also enjoys teaching other professionals how to grow their businesses.