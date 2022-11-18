Founder & CEO

Time To Act Entertainment

Luciana Brafman’s passion is to create a generation of kids and a society that cares about the world around them. She is the founder and CEO of Time To Act Entertainment, a groundbreaking trans-media brand focused on raising awareness through impactful and entertaining content. The company’s goal is to produce with purpose, propelling the company toward becoming a leading content platform to inspire change. Brafman and her team are developing a video game for kids that promotes environmental disciplines and education.