Marciela Rios-Faust

(Edie Layland)

Chief Executive Officer

Human Options

Maricela Rios-Faust is a leader in preventing and ending relationship violence through her work at Human Options, one of the most comprehensive relationship violence service providers in Orange County. In her role as CEO of the nonprofit, she brings strong strategic leadership, nonprofit management and fundraising skills. She also oversees the fiscal and programmatic direction as well as its emergency shelter and 24-hour crisis hotline, transitional housing