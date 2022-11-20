Chief Executive Officer

Globafly

Mariya Palanjian is a serial entrepreneur, mother and MBA graduate from Woodbury University. Before moving to America, Palanjian lived in Yerevan, Armenia, where she dreamed of becoming an entrepreneur despite living in a Communist society. In America, she proved that women are unstoppable, valuable and can make dreams a reality. Her passion, vision and entrepreneurial spirit were essential in building her first two successful start-up companies in the bridal industry. Recently, she established a successful career in the advertising and health & wellness industries, founding Globafly and Roma Leaf.