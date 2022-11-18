Mastaneh Masghati
Director
MUFG Union Bank
Mastaneh Masghati, treasury solutions sales executive for the Southern California region as well as specialized industries of MUFG Union Bank Global Commercial Banking, manages a sales management team responsible for maintaining and growing the bank’s liquidity and working capital relationships for domestic and international clients. She is responsible for driving over $300 million in annual revenues and managing over $5 billion in liquidity balances. In addition, Masghati and her team champion the bank’s goals to grow their foreign exchange and trade supply chain across global commercial clients.