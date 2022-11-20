Founder & CEO

Lafonn LLC

Molly Wang came to the U.S. in 1998 with a mere $200 in her pocket and an intense fire and passion to do something of significance. She has been living with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) for 30-plus years. However, she has not let it stop her pursuit for happiness and dreams. In 2010, Wang launched Lafonn with a singular mission to empower women through style and self-confidence with beautifully crafted, affordable jewelry. As a first-generation Chinese American and single mother, building Lafonn is Wang’s American dream come true.