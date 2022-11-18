Chief Executive Officer

Startr Co.

Monica Guzman Escobar has been a strategic PR and marketing advisor in Los Angeles for almost 20 years. As the CEO of Startr Co., she leads teams in the development and execution of results-driven PR campaigns for start-ups and emerging businesses creating products for a better future. Escobar is an integral part of her clients’ success by providing a hands-on approach and strategic advisement in the areas of media relations, affiliate marketing management and influencer marketing for businesses in the food & beverage, wellness, lifestyle and family spaces.