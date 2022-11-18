Partner & Luxury Real Estate Agent

Nourmand & Associates

As principal of Nourmand & Associates, Myra Nourmand plays a pivotal role in the agency’s success, helping to grow the brokerage to three regional offices and close to 200 agents and employees. Her responsibilities as principal include managing client and business relationships and assisting in the development and direction of the brokerage’s strategic mission and longterm vision. Nourmand regularly guides junior agents through difficult transactions and the listing and sales processes. Her experience, knowledge and passion for mentoring are some of Nourmand’s most valuable assets.