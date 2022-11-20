General Counsel and Secretary

Ares Management

Naseem Sagati Aghili is general counsel and secretary of Ares Management Corporation. She is a partner in and head of the Ares Legal Group as well as a member of the Ares Executive Management Committee, Enterprise Risk Committee and the Ares Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council. She also serves as vice president of Ares Capital Corporation, Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc., CION Ares Diversified Credit Fund and Ares Landmark Private Markets Fund. Aghili has served in a variety of roles at Ares, including most recently as co-general counsel, deputy general counsel and general counsel of private equity.