Vice President, Global Medical, Inflammation, Bone, Neuroscience & Nephrology

Amgen

Ponda Motsepe-Ditshego, M.D. leads development and execution of strategies and tactical plans to ensure that the right medicines get to the right patients at the right time. She serves as the global chair for the Amgen Black Employee Network and led the creation of RISE (Representation In Clinical ReSEarch), the company’s program to improve diversity in clinical trials. A 20- year pharmaceutical industry veteran, Motsepe-Ditshego consulted for medicine and healthcare in South Africa. In 2019, she was named the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association’s “Rising Star.”