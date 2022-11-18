(Rob Mat)

CEO & Trusted Advisor

The Alternative Board Beverly Hills

Robyn Mattison is recognized for her talent coaching and growing organizations with successes in hospitality, medical, arts, corporate, family foundation and nonprofit fields. She believes the road to growth begins with a thorough evaluation of organizational resources and systems. Mattison has developed a niche formula for turning around organizations. Most recently, she founded Mattison Management & Consulting, a boutique consulting firm that works with executives, small businesses, corporations and nonprofit organizations to address their barriers to success.