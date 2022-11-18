Law Firm Partner

Gibbs Giden Locher Turner Senet & Wittbrodt

Sara H. Kornblatt is a partner whose practice is concentrated in both the development and management of construction projects as well as handling claims and complex litigation matters. She is skilled in drafting and negotiating bid and contract documents for owners, contractors and subcontractors, and handling bid protest and subcontractor substitution issues for both public entity owners and bidders. Kornblatt represents clients in both litigation and arbitration, and has successfully advocated for her clients before the California Courts of Appeal.