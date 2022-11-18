Sara Litvak

(The Headshot Truck LLC)

Chief Executive Officer

Behavioral Health Center of Excellence

Sara Gershfeld Litvak is chief executive officer of Behavioral Health Center of Excellence, an organization dedicated to ensuring and encouraging safe, effective, equitable, patient-centered healthcare. She founded BHCOE after serving as a consultant for numerous state and governmental entities and insurance companies designing quality assurance processes to ensure that ABA organizations provide clinically sound services. Her perspective on DE&I issues have been published in ethics textbooks and cited as best practices when creating equitable organizations. Litvak has published articles and book chapters on a variety of topics.