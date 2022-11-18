CEO & CCO

The Woo Agency

As the CEO and CCO of L.A.- based agency The Woo, Valerie Moizel is part of the one percent. The 1% of the 14,000 ad agencies in North America that are woman-owned. It’s a unique position, made even more notable by the agency’s longevity - she co-founded The Woo shortly after college in the late ‘90s and has since bought out her previous partner and built the firm into a creative and brand powerhouse serving high-profile clients. This past year marked The Woo’s 25th anniversary, with Moizel piloting the 45-person agency to standout growth.