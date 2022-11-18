President & CEO

Exceptional Children’s Foundation

Veronica Arteaga is the president and CEO of Exceptional Children’s Foundation (ECF). She is the third president and CEO in its 76-year history as well as the first woman in this leadership position. Arteaga leads ECF’s lifespan continuum of programs and services for young children, students and adults challenged with developmental, learning and emotional barriers; a $28 million operating budget; 375 employees; a 21-member board of directors; and the provision of service to more than 5,000 children and adults with special needs and their families. She has led and provided social services for over 15 years.