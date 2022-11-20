President & CEO

Poindexter Consulting Group, LLC

Vikita Poindexter has been known throughout her 35+ year career as a consummate professional and go-to person for human resources. Her extensive knowledge includes but is not limited to budget preparation, cost analysis, EEOC compliance, recruiting, Department of Labor and Standards, Department of Fair Housing, benefits administration, litigation prevention and personnel management as well as arbitration and contract negotiations for multimillion-dollar operations. Her poise, polish and comprehensive knowledge have led several law firms to hire her as an expert witness.