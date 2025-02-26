Consumer Product Safety Partner Judith Shophet Sidkoff Joins Sidley’s Century City Office

Sidley has announced that Judith Shophet Sidkoff has joined as a partner in the firm’s Litigation practice in Century City as a member of its product liability and mass torts practice. Sidkoff joins Sidley from Dentons, where she was a partner in both the Litigation and Dispute Resolution and Consumer Products Representation and Services practice groups. She joins Sarah Carlson, who recently joined Sidley’s Litigation practice.

Sidkoff counsels manufacturers, importers, distributors and retailers of consumer products in connection with regulatory matters before and involving the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). She has extensive experience shepherding clients through regulatory investigations, defending against and navigating product recalls, developing comprehensive safety and compliance programs, and managing product risk at all stages.

Sidkoff is also a seasoned litigator, leveraging her regulatory expertise in representing clients across many industries in complex disputes involving consumer product safety, unfair competition laws (UCL), consumer protection laws and related false advertising claims. She is well-versed in defending against class actions at all levels, performing pre-litigation risk assessments and advising on crisis management. Sidkoff has also arbitrated complex matters before the American Arbitration Association and Judicial Arbitration Mediation Services.

Advertisement

“We are excited to continue to attract teams with national practices, such as Judith and Sarah. In addition to Judith’s class action and arbitration experience, she has focused on counseling clients on regulatory reporting and product recall matters across industries relating to the CPSC,” said Yvette Ostolaza, chair of Sidley’s Management Committee. “Judith and Sarah are a powerful team. Our clients will benefit from Sidley’s investment in our consumer protection practice.”

“Judith has successfully litigated disputes in both state and federal court all over the country,” said Angela Zambrano, global co-leader of the Litigation practice group and a member of the Executive Committee. “She has particular experience in California-specific consumer litigation, making Judith a strong addition to the Century City office.”

Sidkoff and Carlson join Sidley as it continues to grow in Southern California with other recent hires and the opening of its San Diego office. In the last 12 months, Sidley has also welcomed partners Peter Burke, Nima Mohebbi and Natalie Karam in Century City; Jon Dean in Los Angeles; and Jon Olsen in San Diego.