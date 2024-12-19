Toshiba Selected by St. Ann’s Community for Managed Print Projects

Lake Forest-based Toshiba America Business Solutions has been selected by New York senior care and services provider St. Ann’s Community to serve as its official managed print technology provider.

The multi-year agreement is now enabling St. Ann’s Community to meet its financial, security and sustainability objectives across three locations.

“Toshiba is improving our business on many fronts,” said St. Ann’s Community chief information & technology officer Aaron Fields. “By increasing document management efficiencies and securing our IT infrastructure whilst enabling us to operate more sustainably, Toshiba allows us to devote more time to providing our residents with the best care possible.”

Advertisement

Toshiba technology, including 100 of the company’s e-STUDIO multifunction printers and accompanying software solutions, powers St. Ann’s Community’s multi-location, day-to-day tasks and projects. From processing admissions and printing medical records to creating the organization’s popular calendars and anything else residents choose to print, Toshiba is securely, affordably and sustainably fulfilling St. Ann’s Community objectives.

Requiring a badge to release projects at the right time and location and most importantly to the right person provides a vital level of security for St. Ann’s Community residents and staff. This feature also extends ecological benefits by helping eliminate abandoned prints.

Toshiba’s Managed Print as a service program further facilitates St. Ann’s Community’s sustainability efforts. As an element of the program, for every 8,333 sheets the New York senior services provider prints, they may select where to replant a tree based on U.N. Sustainable Goal recommendations. Currently, St. Ann’s Community is responsible for reforesting 509 trees.