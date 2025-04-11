Advertisement
Orange County

Santa Ana Condo Towers Sells for $240M

Daytime aerial view of the downtown skyline of Santa Ana, California, USA
(Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

Essex Property Trust Inc. sold Essex Skyline, which is comprised of two condo towers at 15 MacArthur Place in Santa Ana, for $239.6 million, or $685,000 per unit. The buyer was Crescent Heights, a Miami-based commercial real estate owner and developer. It was the second major sale in Southern California for San Mateo-based Essex, a real estate investment trust. The company also sold the Highridge apartment complex in Rancho Palos Verdes for $127 million in February to Bascom Group.

The 25-story towers in Santa Ana were constructed in 2008 as condominiums and were converted into apartments two years later by Essex when it acquired a majority stake in the 350-unit development. It assumed full control in 2012.

It simultaneously announced the acquisition of three apartment properties in Northern California for an aggregate value of $345 million.

“We are pleased to announce a productive first quarter of acquisitions and disposition,” said Angela Kleiman, chief executive of Essex Property Trust, in a statement. “The newly acquired properties will seamlessly integrate into our existing property collections operating model.”

Information for this article was sourced from Essex Property Trust.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.

