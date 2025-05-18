Manning Kass Promotes Sean Dowsing to Orange County Office Managing Partner

Sean Dowsing, Managing Partner at Manning Kass - OC

National law firm Manning Kass has named Sean Dowsing as the new managing partner of its Orange County office, where he is set to drive innovation, growth and excellence.

Following the retirement of former managing partner Brian T. Moss, he expressed his enthusiasm for the role, reaffirming his commitment to legal excellence and a collaborative firm culture. He has long been a driving force at Manning Kass.

In addition to overseeing the office, Dowsing spearheads the firm’s construction law and subrogation and recovery practice areas, leveraging over a decade of experience in both litigation and transactional matters for clients.