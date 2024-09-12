Technology & AI

Los Angeles-based Fika Ventures, a B2B-focused early-stage fund, has announced the close of its $160-million Fund IV.
Sept. 12, 2024
San Diego-based Qualcomm Technologies Inc. agreed to acquire 4G IoT technologies of Sequans from Paris-based Sequans Communications S.A. for $200 million on August 23.
Aug. 30, 2024
Redondo Beach-based Impulse Space has been selected by SpaceWERX, sponsored by U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command’s (SSC) Space Safari Office, for a Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) award with the value of $60 million between government funds, matching Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funds and private funds.
Aug. 28, 2024
NEA-led investment, the largest transaction ever in cloud legal technology, includes participation from Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Sixth Street Growth, CapitalG and Tidemark.
Aug. 25, 2024
Gould School of Law, the law school at the University of Southern California, has introduced an on-campus certificate specialization in Law and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Aug. 22, 2024
Santa Monica-based employment marketplace ZipRecruiter acquired London-based Poplar Technologies the parent company of Breakroom, an employer review platform focused on the retail and hospitality industries.
Aug. 15, 2024
UVDI Secures ECAT Approval from U.S. Defense Logistics Agency for Ultraviolet Disinfection Technology
Valencia-based UtraViolet Devices Inc. (UVDI), a developer of advanced ultraviolet disinfection technology, announced that it has received Electronic Catalog (ECAT) government contract approval from the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency.
Aug. 7, 2024
Cushman & Wakefield announced the firm has brokered the lease of 50,573 square feet of Class A industrial space at the newly built Britannia Tech Park in San Diego’s Otay Mesa submarket.
Aug. 7, 2024
Nearly half of CFOs will also explore new North American markets but are wary of inflation-driven cost increases.
July 28, 2024
Investing in new technology for your business often involves much more than just the financial cost
July 28, 2024