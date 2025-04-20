Quicker Fixer-Uppers

The days of sauntering up to the hardware store counter in search of home improvement advice from a shop employee with an apron and a pencil behind an ear just took a futuristic turn, thanks to some new AI-based tech innovations debuting at the biggest named chains focused on “do it yourself.”

The Home Depot is rolling out Magic Apron, a proprietary suite of generative AI tools that helps customers answer how-to and product questions and assists them with their home improvement projects. Just in time for its busy spring selling season, Magic Apron is available 24/7 to assist with detailed questions for any spring product or project and beyond.

“Home Depot customers have always relied on the expertise of our orange-aproned associates in the aisles of our stores to answer questions and help them solve problems,” said Jordan Broggi, executive vice president of customer experience and president-online. “Magic Apron is designed to bring that same expertise to the digital world, leveraging our proprietary knowledge base to support our customers and give them the confi- dence to tackle their home improvement projects, anytime, anywhere. So, whether you’re staining a deck, searching for the latest grill or sprucing up the garden for spring, Magic Apron is ready to assist with your home project needs.”

Powered by best-in-class large language models, Magic Apron is trained on The Home Depot’s proprietary project expertise and product catalog as well as information from across the Internet to improve search results and answer customers’ product and project questions.

Say, for example, a customer is getting their lawn ready for spring. They may not know if aeration is needed, how to overseed bare spots, what products are needed for weed control or how to fertilize it. That’s where Magic Apron comes in to answer questions with how-to instructions, product suggestions and more.

Today, when customers research products on The Home Depot website, Magic Apron is now available to answer product questions, provide project guides and summarize product reviews. Magic Apron can currently be found on millions of product pages on homedepot.com and in The Home Depot’s award-winning mobile app.

The technology will soon expand to The Home Depot’s Pro B2B site, offering enhanced sup- port tailored to professional contractors and business account users. In the coming months, Magic Apron will roll out new features and be accessible across homedepot.com. Like a personal home improvement concierge, it will feature new functionality to assist customers with project inspiration, design ideas, product com- parison and recommendations, comprehensive advice and more.

Magic Apron leverages The Home Depot’s extensive proprietary knowledge base and the company’s own human expertise to make the tool more accurate, reliable and helpful. The technol- ogy will continue to learn from customer and associate feedback and serve as a foundational tool for store and contact center associates to better help customers.

Not to be left in the (construction) dust, competitor Lowe’s newest “associate” is called Mylow, the chain’s own AI-powered virtual home improve- ment assistant. Now, Lowe’s customers can navigate the many questions of owning a home, from project know-how to how-to advice to top- rated product searches and more.

Developed in collaboration with OpenAI and leveraging Lowe’s expert advice, Mylow deliv- ers the expertise of a trusted Lowe’s associate anytime and anywhere, providing customers with clear steps and practical solutions for projects ranging in type and complexity all from the palm of their hand.

Currently on desktop and mobile web, Mylow is available for MyLowe’s Rewards loyalty members or by visiting the store’s website. Customers can also expect Mylow voice capabilities and avail- ability on the Lowe’s app later this year.

This new trend appears to be an industry- sweeping phenomenon in the home improvement space.