AEG Names Katie Pandolfo General Manager of Crypto.com Arena

AEG has announced that following an extensive search, the company has promoted Katie Pandolfo to the role of general manager of Crypto.com Arena. Pandolfo brings more than 25 years of experience to the position, most recently serving as the general manager of Dignity Health Sports Park. In taking on this role, Pandolfo becomes one of the few leaders in sports to have experience that spans across all major league sports: MLB, NFL, MLS and now NHL and the NBA. As general manager, she will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the arena.