Salem Media Group Announces Retirement of Longtime General Manager Terry Fahy

Camarillo-based Salem Media Group, Inc. has announced the retirement of longtime vice president and general manager Terry Fahy, a respected broadcast executive whose 43-year career with the company has shaped Christian media and local communities across the West Coast.

Fahy began his career with Salem in 1982 as general manager of KDAR-FM and quickly rose through the ranks to hold key leadership roles that have defined multiple generations of Christian radio. His roles have included general sales manager at KKLA-FM, market manager for Los Angeles, and regional vice president overseeing major markets such as Seattle, Sacramento, San Francisco, Oxnard, San Diego, and most recently, Honolulu. Since 2024, he has also served as regional general manager for Honolulu and Oxnard.

“Terry’s vision, integrity and deep commitment to Salem’s mission have left a lasting mark on everyone who has had the privilege to work with him,” said David Santrella, CEO of Salem Media Group. “His contributions extend beyond radio programming into building meaningful community experiences and nurturing strong leadership in our teams.”

Advertisement

Throughout his career, Fahy championed events such as FishFest, Pastor Conferences and countless listener experiences.

Reflecting on his time at Salem, Fahy shared, “I am grateful for the opportunities and support Salem’s leadership has afforded me to make a spiritual impact in Southern California and other West Coast markets. I also treasure the talented and hard-working broadcast and media professionals I have had the privilege to work alongside. I am proud of what we accomplished, not only on air but also with our community events. Many people hope to look back on their careers with a sense of purpose and accomplishment. By God’s grace that has been my experience and privilege at Salem.”

In retirement, Fahy looks forward to spending more time with his family and offering consulting support to nonprofit Christian ministries.

Advertisement

Fahy’s final day with Salem will be May 30, 2025.

Information was sourced from Businesswire. To learn more, contact evan@salemmedia.com