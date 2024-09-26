Advertisement
Events
Inspirational Women 2024 Forum & Leadership Awards
LA Times Studios held the 2024 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards, presented by City National Bank on Thursday, November 14 at InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. This highly anticipated event, comprised of dynamic panel discussions featuring top business leaders with versatile backgrounds, took place throughout the afternoon to inspire, empower and enlighten the audience. The evening awards dinner recognized accomplished female leaders from corporations and nonprofit organizations who have demonstrated noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months.

The 2024 Inspirational Women Magazine publishes on Sunday, Dec 15 and will recap the event, profile all honorees, finalists and nominees, and feature informative articles on industry trends and updates. To purchase additional copies of the full color print edition, shop here.

CONGRATULATIONS 2024 HONOREES & FINALISTS

Rising Star
Education / Nonprofit / Government
Entertainment
Consumer Goods & Retail
Healthcare / Lifescience
Real Estate / Construction
Professional Services
Financial Services
Technology & Software
CONGRATULATIONS NOMINEES

Watch the video below or see who made the list.

LA Inspirational Women View Nominee List

THANK YOU SPONSORS

PRESENTING SPONSOR

DIAMOND SPONSORS

PLATINUM SPONSORS

GOLD SPONSORS

LAST YEAR’S EVENT

CFO Awards 2023

The 2023 Inspirational Women Awards

See Photos and Video from the 2023 Inspirational Women Awards
