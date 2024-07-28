Chief Executive Officer

Kajabi

Ahad Khan, CEO of Kajabi, has been able to create a rapidly developing environment. His career shift from investor to startup pioneer saw him catapult Kajabi into a leading creator empowerment platform. Under his leadership, Kajabi’s revenue surged by 400%, with creators earning over $7 billion. Khan secured a groundbreaking $550 million funding round, valuing the company at $2 billion. His commitment to diversity is evident, with 40% female executives, fostering an inclusive culture for long-term success. His focus on innovation led Kajabi to invest in AI tools, including Creator Studio with Adobe Express, streamlining content creation. Khan’s strategic partnerships with notable creators like Colin and Samir and Sophia Amoruso further solidify Kajabi’s position at the forefront of the creator economy.

