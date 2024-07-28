Chief Executive Officer

Groundswell

Alison Edwards, CEO of Groundswell, formerly known as the OC Human Relations Council, has dedicated over 25 years to advancing equity and human-centered approaches in organizations and schools. Leading the organization since 2017, she spearheaded its rebranding to “Groundswell,” expanding its reach and services in Orange County. Groundswell’s initiatives, under her guidance, include the Community Dialogue Series and the “Shaping Tomorrow” virtual series, addressing DEI topics and implicit bias. Edwards empowers Orange County leaders through grassroots organizing and diverse leadership development, aiming to combat hate-fueled violence and create equitable futures. With a B.A. in ethnic studies and American studies and an M.A. in cultural studies, her vision for human-centered cultures drives Groundswell’s mission.

