Anoush M. Sadegh

CEO & President

Ai Life Corp

Anoush Sadegh is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 35 years in AI and technology, notably in the high-end automotive sector. Armed with a B.S. in business and advanced studies in data science from UC San Diego, he has excelled as a general manager and marketing maestro. As CEO/President of Ai Life Corp, Sadegh drives AI innovation, pioneering companions and technologies. His leadership emphasizes responsible AI integration for a smarter, sustainable society. Expertise in AI and robotics marketing, digital marketing and data science underscores his influence at the intersection of tech and business. A member of the Producers Guild of America, Sadegh navigates complex landscapes, achieving success in automotive and entertainment sectors.

