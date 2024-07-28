Broker/Co-Founder

Lyon Stahl Investment Real Estate

Brett Lyon, co-founder of Lyon Stahl Investment Real Estate, boasts over a decade of experience in handling hundreds of millions in real estate transactions. His integrity and market knowledge set him apart. Under Lyon’s leadership, Lyon Stahl has grown significantly, now boasting a large team across multiple offices. His dedication to ongoing learning is demonstrated through his continuing education efforts. Lyon’s success includes notable transactions such as the sale of 16 Fleet St., a significant multifamily building. Not only does he handle a large transactional volume, but he also oversees operations, strategy and growth at Lyon Stahl. Lyon’s hands-on approach and emphasis on team collaboration make Lyon Stahl a unique brokerage firm.