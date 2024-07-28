Founder, CEO & Chief Investment Officer

BKM Capital Partners

Brian K. Malliet is the founder and CEO of BKM Capital Partners, guiding its strategic growth since 2013. Under his leadership, BKM has nearly doubled annually, expanding its platform across six U.S. states. With over 36 years of commercial real estate experience, he has acquired over 150 industrial assets worth $3.5 billion and facilitated 150 million square feet of transactions. BKM Capital Partners now manages a portfolio of over 60 assets valued at $2.2 billion. Malliet’s innovative approach has secured nearly $1 billion in capital commitments for the BKM Industrial Value Fund series. Even during economic challenges BKM has grown, adding significant assets in 2023. He champions community service, DEI initiatives and sustainable practices. Malliet’s leadership has earned him numerous awards, including the GlobeSt Industrial Influencer Award.

