Chief Executive Officer

Faye

David Faye is a seasoned entrepreneur and leader with over 35 years of experience in building businesses and leveraging information technology for growth. As the CEO of Faye Business Systems Group (Faye), he specializes in providing a wide range of IT solutions including accounting, ERP, CX and CRM software. In 2009, Faye founded Faye Business Systems Group (Faye), where he remains the CEO today. Faye is a global software and services company specializing in CRM, CX and productivity software environments. His vision is focused on developing innovative IT solutions and providing expertise in implementing and optimizing software like SugarCRM, Zendesk, Salesforce and more. Under Faye’s leadership, Faye has become a leading software company, winning multiple awards including being recognized as SugarCRM President’s Club Partner of the Year.

