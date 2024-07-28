Donna L. Wilson

CEO & Managing Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Donna Wilson, CEO and managing partner at Manatt, stands out in the legal industry as a transformative leader who champions innovation and inclusivity. Since taking the helm in 2019, she has reshaped Manatt into a dynamic professional services firm by integrating legal expertise with strategic consulting. Under her leadership, Manatt has expanded its reach with strategic hires and new offices in key markets like Boston and San Diego, achieving record revenues exceeding $400 million in 2023, even amidst the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilson’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity is evident in Manatt’s culture and achievements, including recognitions like the Corporate Equality Index and the Women In Law Empowerment Forum Gold Standard Certification. She actively promotes inclusivity by joining initiatives like Diversity Lab’s Disability Inclusion Commitments, ensuring equitable opportunities across the firm.