Chief Executive Officer

Antelope Valley Medical Center

Edward Mirzabegian, MHA, brings over 30 years of healthcare leadership to his role as CEO of Antelope Valley Medical Center (AVMC). He returned to AVMC in 2019 after prior tenures as COO and CEO, where he transformed financial performance from an $18 million loss to a $24.6 million profit by 2010. Mirzabegian’s career includes leadership roles at Avanti Hospitals Healthcare System, HealthCare Partners IPA and Prime Healthcare Services, among others. Under his leadership, AVMC has expanded its emergency department by 7,200 square feet and is pursuing an $800 million new hospital project. He has partnered with LifePoint to establish a behavioral health and rehabilitation hospital in Lancaster with 78 beds. Mirzabegian remains dedicated to providing over $50 million annually in indigent care.

