Chief Executive Officer

Sherman Oaks Hospital and Encino Hospital Medical Center

EM V. Garcia, PhD, DNP, DHEd, MSN, MBA, MAEd, BSN, APRN, NP-C, CNOR, CSSM, FACLNC, serves as the chief executive officer of Encino Hospital Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital under Prime Healthcare. With responsibilities encompassing overseeing smooth hospital operations, managing profit and loss and integrating strategic plans, he ensures high-quality, cost-effective clinical programs. Garcia fosters collaboration between departments, medical staff and affiliates, while also providing leadership in nursing, allied health and ancillary services. Beyond his executive role, he is a nursing professoriate and nurse practitioner, actively participating in clinical and surgical services. He holds multiple post-doctoral, doctoral and graduate degrees, along with various nursing and healthcare management certifications. Garcia has developed several hospital programs and led acquisitions, demonstrating his commitment to healthcare excellence and leadership.

