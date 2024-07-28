President & CEO

California Bank & Trust

Eric Ellingsen, president and CEO of California Bank & Trust (CB&T), is a leader committed to equity, inclusion and community impact. With a global perspective shaped by his upbringing in Norway, Venezuela and Canada, he champions diversity in the workplace and supports minority businesses. Ellingsen’s leadership during the pandemic led CB&T to process over 9,300 PPP loans, totaling $1.62 billion, aiding small businesses. Under his direction, CB&T achieved $10 million in cost savings and sustained revenue growth. His journey from a temporary junior accountant to CEO reflects his dedication and expertise in finance and banking. Ellingsen earned recognition as “CFO of the Year – Large Public Company” and among the “Top 50 Most Influential in San Diego.”

