CEO & Founder

Hawke Media

Erik Huberman, the founder of Hawke Media, began his entrepreneurial journey at the age of six and has since been revolutionizing industries. With Hawke Media, his vision was to disrupt marketing for the better and he’s achieved just that. Alongside its core marketing services, the introduction of HawkeAI has helped over 5,000 companies benchmark analytics and improve results, solidifying Hawke Media’s position as an industry leader. In the past decade alone, Hawke Media has generated $2.9 billion in gross revenue, assisted 4,755 brands in successful growth, employed over 900 talented professionals and garnered 90 prestigious awards and recognition. Remarkably, this growth was achieved without debt or outside capital. Today, Hawke Media is recognized as the top-performing marketing agency in the U.S., a testament to its commitment to challenging the status quo.

