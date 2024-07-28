Finalist: Aaron Sullivan

Chief Financial Officer

LiveOne

Aaron Sullivan has been the chief financial officer of LiveOne, Inc. and PodcastOne Inc. since January 2024 after serving as interim CFO since December 2021. With extensive experience in financial management, mergers and acquisitions and operational leadership, he has played a crucial role in scaling organizations and enhancing financial reporting and internal controls. Sullivan has built and led financial organizations across multi-billion-dollar technology companies. Prior to his appointment as LiveOne’s vice president and controller, he served as the controller– cloud of j2 Global, Inc. Prior to that position, he also worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, a global public accounting firm. Sullivan’s educational background includes a B.A. in business and an economics degree from Trinity College Dublin in Ireland, and he is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

