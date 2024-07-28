Finalist: Ahmed Hassanein

Chief Financial Officer

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® (SEIA)

Ahmed Hassanein, CPA, MBA, is the chief financial officer of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors, LLC® (SEIA). With nearly three decades of experience, he oversees SEIA’s financial operations, guiding the firm’s growth and diversification. Headquartered in Los Angeles with 16 offices nationwide, SEIA offers bespoke investment management and financial planning services to affluent clients. Hassanein’s career includes pivotal roles at startups and established organizations, such as chief accounting officer at private equity-backed wealth management startups, and senior positions at Advisor Group, Cetera Financial Group, Deloitte, FBR Capital Markets and Lincoln Avenue Capital. He also served as CFO and COO of the alternative asset manager Steben & Company, where he oversaw operations, accounting and investor relations for over $1 billion in assets under management.

