Finalist: Daniel Hart

Chief Financial Officer

Avid Bioservices

Daniel Hart, CFO of Avid Bioservices, has significantly contributed to the company’s transformation into a leading biologics manufacturer. He joined Avid six years ago, bringing over 25 years of experience in various industries, and guided it through expansion and increased profitability. Hart’s strategic initiatives boosted free cash flow over tenfold and raised $35 million through equity and $144 million in low-interest convertible debt. Additionally, he helped advance Avid’s technological infrastructure by reducing the IT infrastructure footprint by decommissioning over 250 systems and overseeing upgrades to the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, laboratory information management system (LIMS) and quality management system (QMS). Hart improved Avid’s technological infrastructure, adding over 160 employees and growing revenue capacity from $120 million to $400 million.