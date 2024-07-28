Finalist: Howard Goldman

Chief Financial Officer

Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services

As the chief financial officer of Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services, Howard Goldman goes beyond typical financial leadership in the nonprofit sector. Amidst limited resources and overwhelming needs, he stands out for his innovative financial strategies, steadfast dedication to the organization’s mission and exceptional leadership qualities. Under his guidance, Didi Hirsch has expanded its reach through strategic partnerships and innovative service delivery, addressing critical mental health needs in the community. Goldman’s commitment to financial health and sustainability is evident in his success in securing funding for essential programs, such as youth suicide prevention initiatives. With his holistic approach, he integrates the organization’s mission into every financial decision he conducts. Goldman’s forward-thinking strategies ensure that financial decisions align with the organization’s goals.

