Finalist: James O. Phillips

Chief Financial Officer

Los Angeles Mission

James O. Phillips, CFO of Los Angeles Mission, brings over 36 years of experience in nonprofit financial leadership. Originally from Lagos, Nigeria, he has dedicated his career to advancing charitable causes. His early roles included managing a $300-million portfolio as director of accounting for Cook County Economic Development Association and helping build 160 homes as CFO of Peoria Community Action Agency. At Christ-Centered Ministries, Phillips grew revenue from $600K to $23 million. Since joining Los Angeles Mission in 2021, he has forged partnerships with AT&T, Target, CVS and the Ahmanson Foundation, securing the organization’s first million-dollar public grants. He is committed to mentoring young men of color and serves on the Christian Family Center Church board.