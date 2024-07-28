Finalist: Joseph Kauder

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Banc of California

Joseph Kauder joined Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) as EVP and CFO in JULY 2024, based in Santa Ana, California. With over 30 years in finance and accounting, he has led complex finance organizations and advised boards and CEOs. Kauder played a pivotal role in Banc of California’s merger with PacWest Bancorp, managing due diligence, negotiations and a $400-million capital raise. He also restructured the merged company’s balance sheet, executing significant asset sales and optimizing funding. Previously, Kauder spent over 15 years in executive finance roles at Wells Fargo, including as CFO for the wholesale banking group. He began his career at PwC and holds a B.S. from UNC Chapel Hill.

