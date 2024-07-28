Finalist: Michael L. Zemetra

EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Veritone

Michael L. Zemetra, EVP, CFO and treasurer at Veritone, has over 20 years of experience in senior financial roles within SaaS, technology and digital media companies. Since joining Veritone in October 2020, he has overseen finance, accounting, investor relations, HR, corporate development, tax and IT functions. Under his leadership, Veritone’s revenue grew from $57 million in 2020 to $150 million in 2022, with a significant increase in employee count. Zemetra raised over $250 million in financings and led a strategic turnaround, resulting in a 230% stock growth in 2024. He successfully negotiated debt recapitalizations, expanded global operations and improved internal controls, positioning Veritone for sustained growth and profitability. Zemetra’s previous roles include CFO positions at LiveXLive Media, J2 Global, Global Eagle Entertainment and Demand Media.

