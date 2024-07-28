Finalist: Mike Kovar

CFO & Treasurer

Acra Lending

Mike Kovar, CFO and treasurer of Acra Lending, brings over 30 years of executive experience across finance, manufacturing, SaaS and real estate. As a change agent, he enhanced Acra’s financial infrastructure post-acquisition, upgrading teams, automating processes and consolidating insurance. His strategic initiatives, including a new treasury cash management program, generated $3 million in revenue and de-risked $150 million in cash. Kovar also implemented a top-down, bottom-up budgeting process for 17 centers, increasing accountability and transparency. He introduced Loan Vision, an advanced loan-level accounting system, automating reports and enabling data-driven decisions. Previously, Kovar held key roles at Lender Processing Services, Lending Tree Loans and Pacific Life.

