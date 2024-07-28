Finalist: Thomas Dhondt

Chief Financial Officer

Telesign

Thomas Dhondt is a seasoned financial executive renowned for his strategic acumen and commitment to driving growth and innovation. With over a decade of experience across international markets, he has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and a dedication to excellence. As Chief Financial Officer at Telesign, Dhondt played a pivotal role in expanding the company’s business by 70% over three years through strategic investments and global market expansion, establishing it as a leading digital identity solution provider. He spearheaded a complex merger with competitor Route Mobile, solidifying Telesign’s position as a top-three industry leader and projecting combined revenues to exceed $1 billion, with anticipated synergies surpassing $100 million annually. Dhondt is also actively involved in fostering international collaboration and investment on the West Coast through his membership in Belwest.

