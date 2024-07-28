Advertisement
Gloria Dioum

CEO Visionaries 2024

Founder & CEO
EmpowHer Profits

Gloria Dioum, founder and CEO of EmpowHer Profits, is a resilient and insightful entrepreneur who embarked on a transformative journey in 2020 amid a global pandemic. In 2020, amidst the global pandemic, drawing from her expertise in high-tech corporate finance, she envisioned a tranquil retirement filled with travel and contribution to Los Angeles’ tech and finance sectors. However, observing the economic hardships faced by small businesses, Dioum launched Empow- Her Profits, bridging the gap with strategic financial guidance. Raised in St. Lucia watching her mother navigate entrepreneurship, her journey led to an M.B.A. in finance and a career in Fortune 500 companies. EmpowHer Profits offers personalized guidance for business growth. Outside of work, Dioum also mentors startups and holds an M.B.A. from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

