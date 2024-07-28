President & CEO

Meals on Wheels Orange County

Holly Hagler has led Meals on Wheels Orange County for over 13 years, advancing its vision and advocating for senior health. She serves on the Meals on Wheels America board and is a founding board member of Meals on Wheels California, advocating for healthcare integration. Hagler’s commitment led to key roles in strategic planning and collaborative initiatives for aging services in Orange County. She contributed to the Orange County Strategic Plan for Aging Report, highlighting issues like food insecurity and social isolation among seniors. These efforts earned recognition, including being named Nonprofit of the Year and Hagler’s acknowledgment as a top influencer in Orange County and the CEO Visionaries Award by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing. Senator Tom Umberg also selected her as Women of Distinction for the 34th Senate District in 2024.