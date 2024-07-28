Honoree: Lyle Honig Mojica

Chief Financial Officer

AIDS Healthcare Foundation

Lyle Honig Mojica grew up in a small town in Kansas and attended Kansas State University, earning his bachelor’s degree in business with a concentration in accounting in 1992. Working in Kansas at the beginning of his career, he visited Los Angeles, where his sister lived, and decided to make the move to have the California dream. With a fresh start in California, Mojica started working for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation as an accountant when the company was transitioning from a hospice care facility to a preventative healthcare center model. Working on the accounting aspects of the transition, he was at the forefront when it came to working for marginalized individuals in society who had very little social and political support.

After the transition, Mojica decided to branch out to the private sector to obtain his CPA with a reputable firm working as a senior business consultant at Arthur Anderson in Los Angeles. Once he obtained his CPA, he worked with major clients like Hyperion Solutions, Montgomery Watson Harza and the Los Angeles Unified School District. After making his mark working for a top accounting firm, he decided to go back to work for the AIDS Healthcare Foundation to continue his passion for working for those in need. Mojica worked his way up the ranks through the years and eventually became the assistant CFO. During his tutelage as assistant CFO, he learned how to manage and direct others in a mutually inclusive and respectful way.

It was during that time that Mojica eventually became the CFO of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, serving millions of people around the world. He currently has 10 vice presidents and directors under him who serve day-to-day operations, which include revenue cycle, procurement, compliance, analysis, accounts payable, payroll and accounting. AIDS Healthcare Foundation recently reached a milestone, treating 1.9 million patients and counting worldwide. Under Mojica’s leadership, many patients can be seen at little to no cost out of pocket. There has been an enhanced revenue stream year to year due to the analysis and hard work of the finance department at the AIDS Healthcare Foundation.

