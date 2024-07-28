Honoree: Timothy Weerasiri

(The Headshot Truck LLC)

Chief Financial Officer

Ninety.io

Tim Weerasiri is the CFO of Ninety.io and has been CFO, COO and head of data analytics for multiple companies in the technology, media and telecommunications space. Over an 18-year career, he has driven $2 billion of revenue growth and secured six business exits totaling $10 billion in value. Weerasiri has scaled startups ranging from 50 to 2,000 employees, including CornerStone OnDemand, Riot Games, Victorious, TeleSign and Revolution Prep, and enjoys identifying new and disruptive ways to optimize the outcome. The consistency that can be seen throughout Weerasiri’s career is that he can be found running toward the fire.

He began his career at KPMG where he spent eight years specializing in software tech companies. Towards the end of his tenure, there was a number of new pronouncements around revenue recognition that were causing confusion. During a rotation in San Jose, Weerasiri was part of a small team that developed national training materials to educate professionals and customers on software revenue recognition that helped many companies with their filings across the country. Over a career in Los Angeles-based tech startups, Weerasiri has seen some notable highlights, including more than $1 billion of revenue growth in an 18-month period across 36 countries at Riot Games while supervising a $2-million payment gateway buildout that covered 89 payment processors in those same 36 countries. He was instrumental in raising the capital needed to drive $200 million of revenue growth in one year from TeleSign’s strategic pivot. Additionally, the growth and sale of Revolution Prep for $200 million, a Santa Monica EdTech company that is the largest non-franchise private tutoring business in the U.S., was significant during the pandemic given the market upheaval. Consistent with the theme of running toward fires, Weerasiri joined Cornerstone OnDemand during a time when it was staring down the barrel of several material weaknesses due to a quick IPO process.

Through the application of key principles, CSOD was able to file its first 10K without issue. Weerasiri is a strong believer that people do not quit jobs – they quit managers. He has worked his career to provide thoughtful leadership in this area that has translated into thought leadership contributions in his work at Ninety.

